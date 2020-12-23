Canton- Glenn N. “Bud” Latimer, 89, of County Route 14, Canton, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Mr. Latimer, known to all as Bud, was born July 1, 1931 in Pulaski, PA a son of the late Lyle S. and Helen (Brown) Latimer. He is survived by his beloved wife, June Latimer; brother William Latimer and family; brother Dean Latimer; sister Ann Huntley and family; and sister Carol Streit and family. Four other brothers, James Latimer, Ralph Latimer, Alan Latimer and Robert Latimer, predeceased him.
Bud married June Hewitt on July 1, 1972, in the Colton Methodist Church. Bud and June were married for over 48 years, and made their home in Bucks Bridge. Surviving Bud, in addition to his wife June, are his son James Latimer and spouse Diane Griffin-Latimer; his son Joseph Latimer and spouse Diane Latimer; his daughter Darlene Latimer and spouse Michael Greene; his grandchildren Jonathan Latimer, Christina Latimer, Joseph Latimer, Rachel Latimer, Robert Latimer, Meggie Rodriguez Machigua, Philip Latimer, Sara Greene and Zachary Greene; his seven greatgrandchildren; and a host of beloved brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bud graduated from Canton High School in 1947, and at the age of 16 took over the family farm following the untimely death of his father. By the age of 20, Bud had become a bricklayer/mason and joined the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local Union -2, where he remained a proud member for life. Bud worked for decades at Corning Glass, where he was head of the masons and played a key role heading up the team that built the forms for the 94” (and 13”-thick) Hubble Space Telescope mirrors.
Bud built numerous fireplaces and chimneys for friends and neighbors throughout the North Country. He mentored and taught masonry to dozens of young people, and was renowned for his craftsmanship, integrity and his work ethic.
Bud also was a skilled outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and tending his apple orchard and abundant vegetable garden. He was loved for his good nature, sense of humor and dependability – Bud always stood ready to lend anyone a helping hand.
Bud was a 64-year member of St. Lawrence Lodge -111 Free and Accepted Masons, where he was known throughout the district for his 2nd Degree Middle Chamber Lecture. Bud was a Past Master of St. Lawrence Lodge, Past Assistant Grand Lecturer, and Past District Deputy Grand Master of the 2nd St. Lawrence Masonic District for the Grand Lodge of New York State. He was also active in other Masonic Concordant Bodies, including The Order of the Eastern Star,
Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, St. Lawrence Masonic Charities Inc., and St. Lawrence Right Worshipful’s Association.
Bud also was a member of the Madrid Church, and previously the Buck’s Bridge Church, where he worked diligently to help maintain the landmark building.
A memorial service will be held for Bud in June, 2021, at the Madrid United Methodist Church, on a date to be announced.
Donations in Bud’s memory can be made to the Madrid United Methodist Church, 6 Cross Street, Madrid, NY 13660.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
