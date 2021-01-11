Lowville- Glenn Olmstead, 90, of River St., husband of Patricia Ann Edick and a former longtime resident of Chase Lake Road, Chase Lake, passed away at his home on Friday, January 8, 2020, while under the loving care of his wife, family and hospice.
Glenn was born in Utica, on February 22, 1930, a son of Milo and Rosamond Murray Olmstead. He grew up in the vicinity of Martinsburg, receiving his education at rural schools and at General Martin School. From 1949, until his honorable discharge in May, 1953, Mr. Olmstead served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict era. After serving his country, he returned to the Lowville area and was employed for two years at The NYS Tree Nursery in Dadville.
For many years Mr. Olmstead was a self-employed logger in the Lowville area.
On November 5, 1949, Glenn was united in marriage with Patricia Ann Edick, in Martinsburg. Thereafter the couple lived in Lowville until 1957, when they constructed their home on Chase Lake Road, Town of Watson, where they resided until 2009, when they moved to their present home in Lowville.
In addition to his wife of 71 years, Patricia Ann, Glenn is survived by a daughter Roxanne Washburn, Branson, MO and a son and daughter in law, Richard G.(Geraldine) Olmstead, Croghan. He was predeceased by a son, Robin Lee Olmstead, in 1984. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; Glenn, Nathan, DeWitt, Jeffrey Olmstead, Fiona and Selina Olmstead and Bruce Washburn and 29 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by one great granddaughter, Cassia Olmstead. Also surviving is one brother and sister in law, Brian (Joyce) Olmstead, Lowville. He was predeceased by four brothers, Reginald, Murray, Marshall and David.
Funeral Services will be held in the spring in Beeches Bridge Cemetery, Town of Watson. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of
Lewis County Hospice, Inc. P.O. Box 266, Lowville, New York 13367. Arrangements for Mr. Olmstead are in care of Sundquist Funeral Home, Lowville.
