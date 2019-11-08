POTSDAM – Glenn R. Collins, 83, a longtime resident of Bagdad Road, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 7, 2019 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with his family by his side.
Glenn was born May 14, 1936 in Potsdam, the son of the late Floyd and Bernice (Hazelton) Collins. He graduated from Potsdam High School in 1954 and proudly served his country in the US Army. On April 3, 1965, he married Judith D. Palmer at the Potsdam United Methodist Church.
Glenn worked in the Maintenance and Facilities Departments at Clarkson University for 34 years until his retirement. He had previously worked on various jobs during the construction of the Seaway. For the past 19 years, he was the caretaker of the Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam. Glenn also was a fire warden fo the Town of Potsdam, issuing fire permits for many years. He was longtime member of the Free and Accepted Masons in both the Racquette River Lodge and the Amber Lodge. He also served for several terms as their Master. He had a great love for farming and fishing, was an avid Clarkson Hockey Fan, and cherished the time he was able to spend with his family and friends.
Glenn is survived by loving wife of 54 years, Judy; his children, Brian Collins of Ithaca; Christopher Collins of Geneva; Robin Snyder and her husband, Richard of Potsdam; and Rebecca Collins of Potsdam; his grandchildren, Randy and Ryan Snyder, Lauren Collins, and Chelsea Beamis; his sister, Una C. Frank of Potsdam; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parent, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Rachel Collins; a sister, Irene Manfred; and a half sister, Virginia Ling.
Friends may call Monday 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 3:45 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home where members of the Masonic Lodge will hold a memorial ritual at 3:45, following by a prayer service. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider donations to Potsdam Rescue Squad, Bayside Cemetery Association, or St. Lawrence Masonic Charities.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
