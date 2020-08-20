Celebration of Life for Gloria D. Levac (Newcombe) of Chase Mills will be Saturday, August 29th at 11:00 at the Raymondville United Methodist Church. Gloria’s family would like you to join them in giving Gloria the memorial service that she so deserved and for people to finally be able to pay their respects to wonderful woman. Those attending are asked to wear a face covering and a luncheon will follow at the Levac home.
