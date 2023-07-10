Gloria Ferne Piazza, 93, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at the Samaritan Summit Village. Gloria was born to the late William and Dorothy (Bushnell) Wilson, June 23, 1930, in Watertown, New York. Tragically, her 23 year old mother died in childbirth, as well as her newborn sister in 1935, leaving a lifelong heartache. Her father died in 1977 of a heart attack. Graduating in 1948, she loved her years at Watertown High School, where she made many lifelong friends and enthusiastically played the trumpet in the high school band, led by her mentor band leader, Leland “Pinky” Marlette. After high school Gloria worked at the New York Telephone Company as a switchboard operator. In 1949 she married Angelo B. Piazza. They lived in Watertown, raising a family of seven children: Nancy Piazza, of Voorheesville, NY; Benjamin Piazza, of Syracuse, NY (deceased); Patricia Hennegan (Michael), of Homosassa, FL: Joan Smith (Gregory), of Watertown, NY: Gall Piazza, of Auburn, NY; Penny Piazza, of Longmeadow, MA; and Julie Kelly (Sean) of Watertown, NY. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 18+ great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband in 2009, A fiercely dedicated stay-at-home mother, she raised 7 children at great personal sacrifice, as her husband often had to work out of town. Her children always came first. She was a woman of great passion, courage, strength, and perseverance, taking immense pride in her children’s accomplishments. In 1982, facing an empty nest, she entered her next phase, applying her considerable creativity and innate business sense to the establishment of The Cardinal Shoppe (1982-1992), a popular upscale gift shop on Court Street in Downtown Watertown that received much local and national recognition and many awards. She worked side by side with her daughter, Patricia, whose innovative displays and efficient management skills further enhanced the successful business. Gloria particularly enjoyed meeting and conversing with her customers, making many new and memorable friendships. Upon retirement, Gloria relocated to Hendersonville and then Troutman, North Carolina, until the death of her husband. She summed up the greatest passions of her life: her beloved husband and children, The Cardinal Shoppe, and playing GOLF at Ives Hill. Mom, we love: you Rest in Peace! And say hi to Dad and Ben. Our family would like to express our gratitude to the fourth floor staff at Samaritan Summit Village, who were so kind and caring to our mother. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 11th from 4 PM to 7 PM at Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY. A funeral mass will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, July 12th at the Holy Family Church of Watertown, NY. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc of Watertown, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
