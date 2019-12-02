Gloria J. Barrett, 73, of Boon Street, passed away at her home on November 30, 2019.
Gloria was born in Carthage a daughter of Richard and Helen Gyurko Kline. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1964. On April 30, 1971 she married Jerry Barrett with Vivian Thomas, Justice of the Peace officiating.
Gloria retired from Watertown High School in 2018 after thirty-nine years of service, where she was a food service assistant and cashier in the cafeteria. Previously, she was employed with the Globe Store and Merchant Mutual Insurance Co.
Surviving besides her husband and children, Jeffery M. (Michelle). Watertown, James K., Tavares, FL, Tina Grounds, Riverside, CA, Joey M. (Kim), Watertown, Jonathan P. (Erin), Watertown, Jay E. (Pamela), Watertown, four sisters, Mary Lou Peebles, Carthage, Edith “Chris” Leeder, Harrisville, Marsha Kline, Carthage, June Drake, Black River, two half-brothers, James Redmond, Champion, Patrick Redmond, Michigan, twelve grandchildren, three great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A sister Judy Carter died before her.
Very near and dear to her heart was making sure no one was ever hungry, whether it was family, her neighbors, or the students she cared for every day, so donations may be made in Gloria’s memory to the United Way of NNY, 200 Washington St. Suite 402A, Watertown, NY 13601, attention Watertown City School District Backpack Program.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday Dec. 7th at the Elks Club on Bradley St. in Watertown from 4pm to 8pm.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
