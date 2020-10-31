Gloria J. (Canale) Annitto, 92, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania.
Born September 2, 1928 in Watertown, New York, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Josephine (Marzano) Canale and also preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.
She attended local schools and worked in the family restaurant until she married Robert Annitto of New Jersey who was an engineer with Black Clawson. They moved to London England in 1962 for four years.
His job then took them to New Jersey, Montreal and Connecticut and later in his retirement they moved to Satellite Beach, Florida where he died in 1998.
They traveled in Europe and Tunisia from the 60’s to 90’s.
Mrs. Annitto’s hobbies were traveling, gardening, reading and she contributed to many animal rescue, child welfare and cancer organizations.
Among her survivors are sons Jason Annitto, husband of Jill Marshall of Herndon, Virginia, Richard, husband of Lisa Annitto of Amityville, New York and daughter Melissa, wife of Brian Flinn of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Nicholas, Christopher and Ryan Annitto; sisters Martha Schnurr and Sister Geraldine Canale; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in Watertown at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.