Lyons Falls- Gloria J. Hall, 79, of Lyonsdale Road a former longtime resident of Rugg Road, Town of Leyden and widow of John H., passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Boonville, while surrounded by the loving care of her family.
Gloria was born in Barton, Vermont, on March 28, 1941, where she grew up and received her education at Greensboro Bend, Vermont, High School, graduating with the Class of 1959. While in high school, Gloria participated on the Varsity Basketball team for all four years and she was also Captain of the basketball team. Gloria also participated in the high school chorus and in All State Concert Competitions.
Gloria visited her mother in Port Leyden and met her future husband; she and John were married on October 29, 1960. This was a loving union which lasted for nearly 60 years, until John passed away on August 25, 2020. The couple purchased John’s family farm on the Rugg Road, near Port Leyden, which was founded in 1906. Gloria and John operated this farm until retiring in 1989, when they sold the property and moved to their present home near Lyons Falls.
In addition to being excellent homemaker and mother, she worked beside her husband and children in taking care of the family farm. Gloria’s greatest joy was her family.
She was a longtime active member of Forest Presbyterian Church, Lyons Falls, where she served as an Elder, Church Treasurer and volunteered many hours in Forest Finds, the church’s thrift store. She greatly enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Gloria loved music, who possessed a great talent at playing a large repertoire of music by ear on the piano and guitar.
She is survived by two daughters and sons in law, Terrie (Steve) Ripp, Tammie (Jim) Manning; two sons, Tim Hall and Tom Hall; four grandchildren, Bob Ripp, Jimmy (Dyana) Manning, Megan (Andy) Krokowski and Karleen (Patrick) Salmon; five great grandchildren, Gabbie, Emma, Harper, Kara and Kenna; one sister, Lynda Redner, NC. In addition, Diane McCartin niece and lifelong friend, Janette Carpenter were considered to be like daughters.
A graveside service will be in the spring at a date and time to be announced in Wildwood Cemetery, Lyons Falls. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center resident activities fund, 232 Academy St. Boonville, NY 13309, or to Forest Presbyterian Church, Center St. Lyons Falls, NY 13368. Her arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. Boonville.
