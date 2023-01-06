Gloria Jean Didas, 81, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Monday, December 26th, at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital.
Gloria was born in Russell, NY on July 6, 1941, the daughter of the late Beulah (VanHouse) and Franklin Mackin. She was married to Carl Didas on May 12, 1962, in Russell NY, who passed away on January 22, 2022. She and Carl owned and operated the Greenwood Falls Tavern for many years in upstate New York.
Gloria is survived by two sons James (Jim) R., husband of Julie Didas, of Manhattan, KS; Randy C. Didas, of Harrisville, New York. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Cindy J. Lewis in Hickory, NC on July 1, 2019.
There will not be any services at this time. Inurnment will be at a later date in the East Pitcairn Cemetery, Harrisville, New York.
For information or to send an email condolence visit the funeral home website at www.irvinparkview.com. Arrangements with Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation, Manhattan, KS.
