Gloria M. Sullivan, 78, a resident of Potsdam, NY was born in Chester Pennsylvania on September 19, 1940 and peacefully passed away Friday July 19, 2019 at the St. Joseph’s Care Home in Ogdensburg, NY.
Gloria had an indomitable spirit, an infectious laugh, loved a nice glass of wine, and always cheered for the underdog. From extremely humble beginnings in Chester, PA and later Uplands, PA, Gloria graduated from Ridley Park High School in Uplands, and was the youngest applicant accepted into the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. She completed her RN degree in 1960 and subsequently married James B. Sullivan of Massena, NY November 3, 1960. Gloria moved with her family to Brasher Falls and later to Edwards, NY becoming a county health nurse while in Edwards. She finally settled in Potsdam in 1966, and completed her BSc. degree from Potsdam State University in 1968. Gloria taught the nursing program at Canton ATC and became the health nurse at Potsdam High School. In 1977, she became the office manager of James B. Sullivan’s Optometric practice at 59 Elm Street, earning her Optician’s degree from Mater Dei College in 1983. Together James and Gloria diligently worked for 34 years until his death in 2011. She was actively involved with the St. Mary’s parish, and various volunteer programs within the community. Gloria always enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in various activities with the sport of hockey being her favorite.
Gloria was devoted to her husband, her family and friends, the practice, and the Catholic faith which never wavered. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Victoria and Adam Joseph Mierswinski and her husband of 51 years James B. Sullivan. She was also predeceased by her brother Henry Joseph Mierswinski, her sisters Caroline Raynor and Victoria Orkis.
She is survived by her sister Mary Ann Paolone. She is also survived by her three sons Michael (Ann), Matthew (Johanne), and Thomas. Her six grandchildren John (Barbara), Kate (Mitch), Avery, James, William, and Daniel, and her two great grandchildren Mila and Lealia. She will be especially missed by Carolyn Ann and Helene.
The family will receive friends on Friday July 26 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, 4 Cedar Street, Potsdam. Funeral Services with mass celebrating her life will be held the following day July 27 at 10 am at St. Mary’s Church 17 Lawrence Ave. in Potsdam. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potsdam. Gloria would like to personally thank all of her friends in the community who eventually became part of her family. She indeed had a wonderful life, and the party in heaven has just begun.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
