POTSDAM — Gloria M. Sullivan, 79, of 59 Elm Street, widow of Dr. James B. Sullivan, passed away Friday morning, July 19, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, where she had been a resident since October 2017.
Friends may call Friday, July 26, 2019 2-4:00 and 7-9:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 27, 2019, 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Rocker, officiating. Burial will be held privately in Pine Grove Cemetery, Massena.
A complete obituary will appear in the next edition.
