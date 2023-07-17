Madrid- A graveside service for Gloria M. Watson, 94, of Madrid will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10 AM in the Madrid Cemetery with Rev. Tom Jones officiating. Gloria passed away January 25, 2023.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Clothing and Food Outreach, Madrid or to United Church of Madrid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.