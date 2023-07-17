Skip to main content
Gloria M. Watson

Gloria M. Watson

Madrid- A graveside service for Gloria M. Watson, 94, of Madrid will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10 AM in the Madrid Cemetery with Rev. Tom Jones officiating. Gloria passed away January 25, 2023.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Clothing and Food Outreach, Madrid or to United Church of Madrid.

