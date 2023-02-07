MADRID — Gloria M. Watson, 94, of Madrid, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11 AM in the United Church of Madrid with Rev. Thomas Jones officiating. Burial will be held in the Madrid Cemetery in the spring.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is in charge of Gloria’s care and arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Clothing and Food Outreach, Madrid or to United Church of Madrid.
