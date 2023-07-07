Gloria Piazza, 93, of Watertown, NY passed away on Wednesday, July 5th. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, July 11th from 4 PM to 7 PM at Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, July 12th at 10 AM at the Holy Family Church of Watertown, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc. a full obituary will follow.
Gloria Piazza
