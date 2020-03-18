HOPKINTON – Goldie M. LaBar, 90, a longtime resident of Beebe Road, peacefully passed away Tuesday evening, March 17, 2020 at the Highland Home and Rehabilitation Center in Massena, where she had been a resident since January.
Goldie was born in Dickinson, New York on July 28, 1929, the daughter of the late Frank and Mable Trombley. She attended elementary school in Hopkinton and high school in Parishville. On January 11, 1947, she married John G. LaBar at the Potsdam United Methodist Church Parsonage with Rev. Paul Roy, officiating. John predeceased her on November 6, 1997.
Goldie was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising her children. She enjoyed summers camping at local state parks. She will be long remembered for her delicious homemade bread, baked beans, and spaghetti sauce, as well her wit at composing poems. She was a lifelong member of the Parishville First Baptist Church.
Goldie is survived by her children, Sharon Champney of Constantia, Randy and Kathleen LaBar of Chase Mills, and Becky Hunter of Hopkinton; 6 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a son-in-law, Terry Champney; three sisters, Irene and Rhoda Baldwin and Beulah Planty; and her brothers, Reginald C. and Merrill N. Baldwin.
Due to the current restrictions in place services will be held privately at the Parishville First Baptist Church with Pastor Everette Napuunoa, officiating. Burial will be Hopkinton-Fort Jackson Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at the church at a time to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Parishville First Baptist Church.
Arrangements are with Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends are encouraged to leave message of condolence on their website at www.donaldsonseymour.com
