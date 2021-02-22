Gordon A. Lewis, 75, of State Rt. 26, Carthage, died Friday, February 19, 2021 at his home after being stricken.
Gordy was born on August 2, 1945 in Great Bend, the son of the late Harold and Rosella (Ashlaw) Lewis. He was a 1964 graduate of Carthage Central High School. He served two years in the Navy from 1966-1968. He then began his longtime employment with the St. Regis Paper Company - Champion International in Deferiet and continued until the mill closed. He then went to work on Fort Drum with LSI for nine years and retired in 2011.
Gordy loved hunting, cooking, gardening, and making maple syrup. He was a great neighbor and helped repair many pieces of machinery for all the many neighbors and farmers on the Martin St. Road.
He was a member of BPOE Lodge - 1762, Carthage, and the St. Regis Rod & Gun Club.
He is survived by two sisters: Judith New of Carthage and Noresta Abernathy of Anniston, Alabama, his brother: Wilfred F. Lewis of Deferiet and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by five brothers, Gerald, Marvin, David, Mark and Timothy Lewis and a sister, Patricia Gagnon.
A graveside service will be held in the Spring at Sunnyside Cemetery, Great Bend. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
