Gordon B. Lane, 65, of Watertown passed away unexpectedly January 10th, 2020 at his home. He was born to Robert G. Lane and Betty J. LaClair Lane on July 13th, 1954 in Watertown, NY. The family moved to Lorraine, NY when he was in elementary school. He attended South Jefferson Central School, Adams, NY.
Gordon worked as a “handyman” for most of his career. He loved the outdoors and working with his hands. He enjoyed spending time with his family and communicating with his family using three way calling. He loved boiled ham dinners and celebrating birthdays and holidays with family. He also loved taking apart and putting back together small engines; and helping others to work on their small engines.
Gordon is survived by his daughter, Jennifer E. and husband John Moore, his grandsons John Edward and Zachary Moore, his mother Betty J. LaClair Lane, his siblings: Clarajean Lane Snyder, Marion L. Lane Reth, Lawrence R. Lane, Harold J. and his wife Loverna Lane, Bobbi J. Lane, Lisa M. Lane, Betty E. and her husband Michael Douglas, his stepbrother Bradley I. Smith, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was pre-deceased by his father last October 2019, niece Stephanie J. Towers, and stepsister Susan M. Smith Simsheuser. Two marriages ended in divorce.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by TLC Funeral home, Watertown, NY. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Jennifer Moore, 106 Bridge Street, Carthage, NY 13619.
There will be a celebration of life, held at the Adams VFW, 3 VFW Drive, Adams, NY 13605 on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 from 1-4 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Gordon was passionate about finding a cure for Muscular Dystrophy since his daughter was diagnosed with it in 2001.
