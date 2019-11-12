GLENFIELD - Gordon E. Peebles, 86, died early Sunday morning, November 10, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center with his family at his side.
Mr. Peebles was born on September 20, 1933 in Rodman the son of the late Dwayne and Helen Louise (Kessler) Peebles. He married Eleanor Schneider, mother of his children, September 1956 and their marriage ended in divorce.
He married Marguerite E. (Jordan) Dorrity on July 24, 1976 at Forest Presbyterian Church Rev. John K. Sharp, officiating. Their marriage was later blessed at St. John’s Catholic Church. Maggie died on February 21, 2006.
Gordon was employed by Teal’s Express, Inc. in Watertown where he retired from. Gordon and Maggie owned and operated Keystone Manor Bed & Breakfast in Glenfield where they made their home.
He is survived by his five children, Mitch G. (Sue) Peebles; Jeffery E. (Cynthia Bache) Peebles; Kathy A. (Christopher) Cole; Laurie E. (David) Maggio; Penny S. (Kenneth Roussel) Urquhart; his stepchildren, Bertha Dorrity; Ronald L. (Mary) Dorrity; Terry L. (Ann) Dorrity; Dale P. Dorrity; his 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; his two brothers, Kenneth, and Donald Peebles.
Gordon is predeceased by his step sons, Douglas Dorrity and Harold J. Dorrity Jr., three brothers, Carl, Robert and Richard Peebles.
Gordon was a member of the Teamster Union, Mad River Hunting Club, and served as Councilman for Town of Martinsburg.
The funeral will be at the Sundquist Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 13th at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Mr. James W. Chaufty, Deacon, officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, November 12th from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Gordon’s family would like to invite everyone to a luncheon at The Central Hotel, Glenfield, following the funeral service.
Memorials in Gordon’s name may be made to: Parents of Special Children, Inc., Attn: Theresa Familo, 7 Morrill Place, Fulton, NY 13069; in honor of his grandson, Adam.
Messages of sympathy may be shared with the family online at: www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.