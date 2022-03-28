Gordon E Soule, 91 lifelong resident of Lacona passed away Wednesday March 23, 2022 at his home.
Gordon was born April 6, 1930 in Lacona to Charles T and Caroline L (Tuell) Soule. He graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1948. Gordon served in the United States Army from 1951-1952 which included a tour in Korea. He married Nancy Flower May 30, 1951. She passed in 2016.
Gordon was a member of Lacona Fire Department for many years, Cable Trail VFW post 8534 and Soule Brothers Hunting camp. He enjoyed sports including baseball and bowling. He once went through try outs for the St Louis Cardinals and traveled for several Bowling tournaments.
He is survived by his children; Julie Soule, Jill Soule, James (Deanna) Soule, grandchildren; Jessica (Tim) Kimball, Amanda (Michael) LaRock, Matthew (Jen) Fults, Piper (Ryan M.) Lapham, Andrew (Leah) Fults, Allie (Kevin) Aloi, Jared (Marissa) Soule, Great grandchildren; Dylan, Hayden, Maylee, Bella, Ryan, Tayler, Avery, Parker, Chloe, Reese, Reed and Brett, and a sister Carol (William) Doe.
Calling Hours will be Saturday April 9, 2022 from 12-3pm at the Sandy Creek Bible Church, Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek with a Funeral Service immediately following. A reception will follow at the Lacona Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to either the Lacona Fire Department or Oswego County Meals on Wheels.
