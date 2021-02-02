Gordon H. “Gordy” Hamilton, 86, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 in Carthage.
A spring burial will be announced and held when weather and conditions permit. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Gordon was born in Fowler on December 9, 1934, the son of Brayton and Helen (Fuller) Hamilton.
He graduated from Hermon-DeKalb School and served in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1961.
Gordy married Mabel Cross on December 8, 1956.
He worked at St. Joe Mineral Company both before and after his military service.
Gordy was a member of the Gouverneur Elks Lodge and enjoyed hunting and gardening.
He is survived by his daughters Heather and Mario Bartoluzzi of Virginia Beach, VA, and Paula and Timmy Belvin of Gloucester, VA, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gordy is also survived by a brother Harold Hamilton of South Carolina, sisters Eleanor Dewey of Tennessee, Alice Hooper of Harrisville, Nancy Hamilton of Massena, many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Mabel who passed away in 2015, his son Steven Hamilton, and a brother Erwin “John” Hamilton.
