CRANBERRY LAKE – Gordon I. Taylor, age 98, of Cranberry Lake, passed away on March 27, 2020 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
There will be a private graveside service with Military Honors held at the Cranberry Lake Cemetery. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake.
Gordon was born on April 5, 1921 in South Royalton, VT to the late Gordon I. and Aimee (Sanborn) Taylor. He graduated from the Kingston (PA) High School.
Mr. Taylor served in the United States Army Air Force in Luzon, Ryukyus, and Southern Philippines during WWII. He received the American Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Philippines Liberation Ribbon with 2 Bronze Star, and the WWII Victory Medal.
Gordon married Nina LaFountain on March 17, 1944 in Cranberry Lake. She passed away on December 21, 2008. Gordon worked at J&L Steel beginning in 1954 and worked there until it closed in 1978 while he was the Shift Foreman. He was an avid antique bottle collector who enjoyed searching old bottle dumps for his finds.
His survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Gordon and Paula Taylor of Etters, PA and Scott and Sandy Taylor of Show Low, AZ.
