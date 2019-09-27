Graveside services for Gordon J. Eastman will be 11 am Saturday, October 5th in the Woodside Cemetery, Belleville. A celebration of Gordy’s life will be at held at the Adams VFW beginning at 12 noon on Saturday October 5th.
Gordy, age 70 of Adams, passed away Monday, July 1st, 2019 at his home.
Gordy was born in Belleville, October 26, 1948, a son to Harley and Isabelle England Eastman. Gordy graduated from Belleville Central School. He served in the United States Marine Corps in 1968. After his honorable discharge, he returned to the North Country where he worked as a construction contractor, equipment operator and a logger.
He is survived by three brothers, Kenneth (Kathy), Rochester, Bruce (Diane), Henderson and Randy, Lacona; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Harley in 1996, his mother Isabelle in 2015 and a brother Harley, who died at age 27 on December 19, 1981.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Belleville Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 141 or to the UAB Endowment Fund, c/o Marissa Riordan, PO Box 129, both of Belleville, NY 13611.
