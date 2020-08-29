WATERTOWN- Gordon Ralph Reynolds went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2020 at age 69.
Gordon was born to the late Ralph and Gladys Reynolds on December 7, 1950 in Carthage, NY. He graduated from Carthage Central High school and went on to get a political science degree from Oswego State. In 1971 he entered the Peace Corp and did a stint in Dahomey, Africa (present day Benin.) He would later receive a BS in Biology from Houghton College.
He met his wife, Debra in the high school band, they married 10 years later on July 29, 1978.
Gordon was a Contract Administrator in the Directorate of Contracting at Fort Drum, NY, where he worked for 27 years before retiring in 2012.
For many years he was an active member of the Carthage Church of the Nazarene, holding many positions within the church which included Sunday School Teacher, Trustee and Church Secretary.
When not working or volunteering he was an avid sports follower and die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed meteorology and weather watching. He especially savored yearly vacations to the Adirondacks with his family.
Gordon is survived by his wife Debra Reynolds, Watertown; his son and daughter-in-law Tyler and Julie Reynolds of Ballston Lake, NY; and a brother Gerald (Gerry) Reynolds of Riverdale, NJ.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Gladys Reynolds.
The family wishes to thank the staff on the 8th floor of Samaritan Keep Home, for the wonderful care, compassion and love they gave Gordon during the past 2 ½ years.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Carthage Church of the Nazarene.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Carthage Church of the Nazarene, located at 960 State Street in Carthage from 11:00am to 1:00pm. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm in the Church with Jamie McBride, pastor of the church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunnyside Cemetery in Great Bend. Please follow the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required in church and please follow the social distancing rules and all the New York State requirements. Online condolences in his memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.