Gordon V. Schipper, born on May 6,1935 and died on April 10,2020, is coming home to be laid to rest on August 14,2021.
A celebration of Gordon’s life will be held at the New Haven Methodist church from 10am - 11am. The funeral service will be held in the church sanctuary at 11am.
Gordon will be laid to rest in the New Haven Cemetery following the service. A veteran’s ceremony will be held at the grave side.
