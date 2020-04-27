Gordon V. Schipper Born 05/06/1935, died April 10,2020 at home at the age of 84. He leaves behind his wife, Gail, of 63 years and 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
He was a long time resident of New Haven, New York. After marrying Gail, he served 4 years in the United States Air Force. He was a volunteer in the New Haven Fire Department both before and after serving in the Air Force. He operated the New Haven Sunoco gas station which allowed him easy access to go to daytime fires when other firemen were at work.
He held the positions of Town Justice and Town Supervisor for several years. While Town Supervisor he initiated health insurance for town highway workers and started the Senior Citizen organization for the town.
In 1971 he left the gas station and began working at SUNY Oswego in Campus Security from where he retired in 1993.
He was a long time instructor for AARP Driver Safety program in Oswego County and eventually became the Coordinator of NYS AARP Zone 3 area.
He and his wife Gail enjoyed spending their summers traveling the lower 48 states and parts of Canada, first by motorcycle and then by camper with family and friends. Their winters were spent in Foley, Alabama where they made many new friends.
A memorial service and burial in the New Haven Cemetery will be determined at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.