Gordon Weeks Dawes, formerly of Savannah, GA, went to be with the Lord the evening of January 25th while hospitalized at Carthage Area Hospital.
Born in Nash County, NC in December of 1932 to Gordon W. Dawes Sr. and Lucy (Joyner) Dawes. Gordon went on to graduate from Coopers High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, honorably discharged in 1952, and later graduated from Belmont Abbey College with a B.A. in 1957.
Gordon began his career with the Eastman Kodak Company and held numerous managerial positions throughout his 35 years. He traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia as CESD Director of International Photographic Division in London, England before retiring in December 1991.
Gordon is survived by his wife: Athena (Liberatos) Dawes whom he married in 1974 in California. A previous marriage ended in divorce. He is also survived by his sisters, Constance Parker, Debbie Nelms (Rocky), and brothers, Dennis Dawes and Leon Jordan, all of Rocky Mount, NC.
Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Kathryn Dawes, Philadelphia, PA, Mary Pat Chabot (Louis), Ephrata, PA, Charles Dawes (Kathy) of Rochester, NY, Lucy Levine (Serge) of Skillman, NJ., Krysanthe Dawes of Houston Texas and Penelope Dawes Hansen (Eric Ferraro) of San Francisco, CA.
Gordon was predeceased by his parents, his oldest son William R., sisters Judith Ann Baines and Maureen, who died in infancy.
Beloved grandfather of 7 grandchildren: Elizabeth Dawes, Leslie and Ryan Chabot, Elise (Nate) Fox, Nick Dawes, Joshua Levine and Keller H. Owens.
Donations may be made in Gordon’s name to St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 502 Franklin St. Watertown, NY 13601. May his memory be eternal.
A private family burial at St. James Cemetery, in Carthage, NY is planned for Spring 2021.
The Dawes family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Carthage Area Hospital for their excellent care and compassion extended to Gordon during his stay.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
