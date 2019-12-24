GORDON WILLIAM MATHIE, 1924 - 2019Dr. Gordon Mathie, Professor Emeritus at the Crane School of Music, passed away on December 20, 2019 in Waverly, OH. He was 95 and was preceded in death by his wife Clara in 2013. He held a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Wayne State University and a doctorate from the University of Illinois.Gordon was born in Toronto, Ontario in 1924 and moved to Detroit, MI when he was five years old. As a teenager he began study on the cornet and later attended the University of Michigan for a year. He joined the Navy in 1943 and played with various Navy bands until 1946. After his service he enrolled at Wayne State University where he studied music education and trumpet. While at Wayne State he met Clara, who was playing horn in the marching band, and they married in 1949. Before coming to Crane Gordon performed with the Detroit Symphony, the Leonard Smith Concert Band and the St. Louis Sinfonietta. In 1959 he and his family moved from Michigan to Potsdam, NY to teach at the Crane School of Music, where he taught trumpet and music education. He also was on the trumpet faculty at the National Music Camp, Interlochen from 1959 to 1966. An active performer during his teaching career, Gordon was a founding member of the Potsdam Brass Quintet and also performed with the Vermont Symphony. He retired from Crane in 1982 as a Professor Emeritus and was given the Chancellor’s award for excellence in teaching. Gordon was very active in the International Trumpet Guild, where he served as its first Treasurer, then Vice President and member of the Board of Directors. After his retirement he wrote the textbook The Trumpet Teacher’s Guide, now in its third edition, the method book My Trumpet Week, and numerous transcriptions and arrangements for trumpet and brass.He is survived by his sons David Mathie in Hannawa Falls, NY, John Mathie in Cleveland, OH, his grandson Stephen Mathie and two great-grandsons Flynn and Logan of Boise, ID.
