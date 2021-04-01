Forestport- Goza E. Fazekas, 96, husband of the late Edith and a former resident of Dade’s Thruway and Woodhull Road, Forestport, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Veteran’s Medical Center, Syracuse. Before entering the medical center, Mr. Fazekas resided with his daughter and son in law, Denise and Mark Dooley of Oswego.
Goza Edward Fazekas was born in Turin, NY on August 6, 1924, son to Steve and Julia Vargo Fazekas. Goza was educated at the Gomer Hill School. He was raised on the Fazekas family farm on Tug Hill in Turin.
On June 1, 1946, Goza was united in marriage with Edith Mary Shaver at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Port Leyden. The couple resided in Lyons Falls until 1954, when they moved to Woodhull Road in Forestport, and then to Dades Thruway in 1986. Goza and Edith were married for over 60 years. She passed away on December 15, 2006.
He served in the US Army during World War II. He was in the first assault wave at Normandy (D-Day) at Omaha Beach (Company F 16th regiment). Goza was first wounded in France (Omaha Beach) by a sniper. He was transported to England to recover, and then redeployed to Germany. He was wounded a second time in Germany (Hurdagan Forest) by shrapnel from an 88 shell.
Goza received the following medals while serving in the Army:
· European Theatre Medal with three service stars (France, Luxemburg, Germany) · Combat Infantryman’s Badge · Distinguished Unit Badge · French Fourrage · Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster · Bronze Star · Conspicuous Service Cross
After World War II Goza worked at Gould Paper Company in Lyons Falls for five years, before becoming a police officer at Griffiss Air Force Base in 1953, until he retired in 1977.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Church, Forestport and a life member of Charles J. Love Post - 406, American Legion, Boonville.
Goza is predeceased by nine (9) brothers, Paul, Louis, Steve, Joseph, James, William, Albert, Frank, and Ernest, and three (3) sisters, Margaret, Betty, and Anne.
Goza is survived by three sons, David Fazekas of Santa Clara, CA, Bryan Fazekas and wife Lorraine of Holly Springs, NC, and Kevin Fazekas with wife Darlene of Ashburn, VA; two daughters, Yvonne Hurley of St. Augustine, FL, and Denise Dooley with husband Mark of Oswego, NY; 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1great-great grandchild.
A Prayer Service will be at 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Matthew Rawson, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Patrick’s Church, Forestport. Interment will be at a later date in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Boonville. Calling hours are Tuesday, April 6, from 3-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Disabled American Veterans, P.O. box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-030.
