PARISHVILLE – Funeral services for 93 year old Grace A. Wells, a resident of Norwood and longtime resident of Parishville, will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12 noon at the Knapp’s Station Community Church with her son-in-law, Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Burial will be held in the Chapel Hill Cemetery following the services. Family and friends are invited to call at the Knapp’s Station Community Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the services. Mrs. Wells passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon at the home of her daughter in Norwood with family at her side.
Grace is survived by her three daughters, Linda and J.R. Massey, FL; Donna and Rev. Leon Sweeney, Norwood; Barbara Ellis, NH; her beloved seven grandchildren, Shawn Marie and Michael Schultz, Newport, NY; B.J. and Kerrie Sweeney, Milton, GA; Jeremy and Ashley Sweeney, Parishville; Dan and Mary Brown, Orange Park, FL; Trish Manors, St. John’s, FL; Carley and Jason Snodgrass, Goffstown, NH and Chelcie and Rickey Dubois, Loudon, NH; eighteen great-grandchildren as well as her nieces and nephews. Grace was pre-deceased by her brothers Lloyd and Donald Martin and her sisters Mable Bellinger, Helen Putman and Lois Martin.
Born in Madrid, NY, on January 2, 1927, to the late Neiland and Luella Rutherford Martin. Grace graduated from Lisbon High School as Salutatorian and married Leo J. Wells on May 18, 1946, at the First Congregational Church in Ogdensburg. Leo passed away on June 13, 2005. She was a longtime resident of Parishville, and was an at-home-mom until she began working at the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School for many years in the kitchen until her retirement. In her free time, Grace enjoyed gardening, bike riding, walking, sewing with her quilting group and she was an avid reader. She also enjoyed cooking and baking and always had delicious meals for her family. She was an amazing mom and loved her girls very much. She spent many hours nurturing and teaching them to be the wonderful moms they are today. God has truly blessed Grace with many years and has given her family wonderful memories to cherish and share together. Grace has truly given her children the true meaning of family and God’s unconditional love. Memorial donations in Grace’s memory can be made to the Knapp’s Station Community Church or to the Parishville Rescue Squad and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Grace A. Wells.
