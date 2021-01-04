Grace E. Allen, 77, Pulaski, passed away Friday, January 1st at her home, as a result of complications from kidney disease. She was under the care of her family and Hospice of CNY & the Finger Lakes. Spring burial will be in the Woodside Cemetery.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Grace was born in Adams, NY, the daughter to the late Arthur and Betty Price Edwards. On July 13, 1963 she married David Allen at the Belleville United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Belleville H.S. and after having her family she attended Jefferson Community College to obtain her RN degree and pediatric certification.
She worked as an RN, on the pediatric unit at the House Good Samaritan for 15 years. She cared deeply for her patients and became especially close to the families of patients with Cystic Fibrosis, staying in touch with them for years. She also was a Founding Member and a volunteer EMT and treasurer for the Northern Oswego County Ambulance for many years.
Grace enjoyed traveling, crocheting, crafting, gardening, auto racing but most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, David, her son, David, Pulaski; a daughter, Chris Allen, Liverpool; granddaughter, MyKenzie Rae and 2 sisters, Carol Pester and Fern Wool.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Susan B. Komen Foundation, at www.support.conquer.org or to Hospice Foundation of CNY, 990 7 North St., Liverpool, NY 13088 or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
