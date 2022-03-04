Grace Elizabeth Soule, 90, resident of Pulaski for the last 76 years, passed away on 3/2/22 in Oswego.
Grace was born in Henderson, NY July 18,1931, a daughter to the late Ethel and Clark Gibbs. She graduated from the Pulaski Academy and Central School district and was employed by Kinney Drugs and the Pulaski School District. She married Bruce R. Soule on July 24, 1955. Grace was a member of both the Pulaski Congregational Church and the Women’s Republican Committee and was Bruce’s biggest supporter in his many years as an Oswego County Legislator.
Even though Grace valued her privacy she was always available to help her children by using her skills as a talented seamstress for school projects. In addition to her sewing skills and political ventures she was an extraordinary homemaker. It was clear to all who were entertained there that her home was her pride and joy. Grace will be greatly missed and fondly remembered for the sage advice that she would offer.
Grace was predeceased by her husband, Bruce (2009), three sisters, Doris (infant), Vada Watson and Darlene Taylor, and four brothers, Charles, Robert, Herbert and Ronald Gibbs.
Grace will be sadly missed by her four children, Susan (Paul) Mahaffy, Patti (David) Kingsley, James Soule, Jeanne Soule; eight grandchildren, Chad, Tara, Christopher, Brandon, Bradley, Holly, Brittany and Karen; seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family extends their sincere thanks to the staff at Morningstar. As per Graces’ request, there will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at the South Richland Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of the Harter Funeral Home 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Grace’s name may be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice PO Box 102 Oswego NY, 13126.
Please share memories and condolences at www.harterfuneralhome.com
