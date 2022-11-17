Grace M. Plamondon

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 22F. WNW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 22F. WNW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.