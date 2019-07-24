WINTHROP – Grace O. Richards, 78, of County Route 47, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019 at her home after a lengthy illness.
Grace was born January 8, 1941 in Gouverneur the daughter of the late Stanley M. and Dorothy (Munson) Dashnaw. She attended schools at Norwood-Norfolk and Massena. On September 28, 1957, she married Charles H. Richards at the Massena First Methodist Church with Rev. William O. Thomas, officiating. He predeceased her January 7, 2006.
Grace worked for a time in the cafeteria at both Central Foundry and Reynolds Metals. After the birth of her children, she dedicated her life to raising them in a loving household. She was a strong advocate for Alzheimer’s research offered support to others, as well as being a voracious reader, master seamstress, quilter, and crafter – especially her “Amish” dolls. She enjoyed doing genealogy and more recently, she enjoyed political news, documentaries, and her cat, “Petey.” Of all her enjoyments, she cherished the time she was able to be with her children and grandchildren.
Grace is survived by her children, Dr. Randy and Lori Richards of Winthrop; Diane Richards and her wife, Cindy White of Norfolk; Michael Richards of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and Stephen Richards of Massena; her grandchildren, Derek and Sheenah Richards, Katie Richards and Jerrid Card, Cheryl Richards, and Loralee Richards; and great grandson, Logan Charles Richards.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Danielle Richards.
There will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will be held Saturday 1:00 PM at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cook Street, following by a luncheon at the Norfolk American Legion.
Grace’s family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Hospice and Palliative Care. Particularly Tracy Caulfield, Rochelle Casey, and Jill Deno, and the rest of the East Team. They would not have been able to get through the past year without them. Thank you!
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
