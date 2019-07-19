Grace W. Reed, 87, of 14 Madison St., West Carthage, died Thursday morning, July 18, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where she has been a patient for 7 weeks.
Grace was born on January 20, 1932 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Louis F. and Blanche (Clarke) Walsemann. She was a 1949 graduate of West Carthage High School. She married Edson Ivan Reed on June 21, 1953 in Brownville. He died on July 7, 2015.
Grace was a licensed practical nurse before raising her family in the early 50’s. She convinced Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse to complete her registered nursing degree, graduating while raising her family in 1959. She went back to work at the House of the Good Samaritan in 1961 and worked as a pediatric nurse, retiring in 1992.
Grace loved to play cards, paint and take walks. She was a member of the Samaritan Loyals and the Eustayanthan Ladies Club in Carthage.
She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law: Michele “Mickey” and Patrick Henry of Watertown, and Diane Reed-Hunt of Maynard, MA, two sons and a daughter-in-law: Victor and Kimberly Reed of Martinez, CA and Edson Reed Jr. and his companion, Dianna Busler of West Carthage, one brother and sister-in-law: William P. and Sarah Walsemann of Carthage, 5 grandchildren, Alicia Henry, Nicole Mesita, Jessica Reed and Graham and Audrey Hunt and a great granddaughter, Oaklyn Grace Mesita.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 14 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Naumburg at the family’s convenience. Calling hours will precede the funeral service from 11:00am – 1:00pm at the funeral home.
To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
