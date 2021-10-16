Grant B. Northrop, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2021 at the age of 93.
Services were previously delayed due to the pandemic. A memorial service will be held on October 23, 2021 at 11 AM at the First Congregational Church of Antwerp. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Antwerp.
He was predeceased by the love of his life, Ann, in 2018. They were married for 68 years. Grant was always an optimist and will be remembered for his glass half-full attitude. He had a story for every occasion from a life lived fully. Grant always had a smile on his face and truly enjoyed conversation with anyone he met. Grant was deeply devoted to his family and friends.
In 1928, Grant was the first baby born in Jefferson County, NY. He was born to Harold and Ruth Northrop. He was joined two years later by his brother, William. Grant grew up in the farming community of Antwerp, NY. He was actively involved in the farm, helping his father raise purebred Holsteins and later, at his father’s Ford dealership.
Grant graduated early from high school and in June of 1945, he enlisted in the United States Navy V-12 Pilot training program. Eventually, he was assigned to the USS Ranger aircraft carrier until the end of World War II. He was discharged in 1946 and took a harrowing trip home from New Orleans to New York in the sidecar of a motorcycle. One of his many stories told of that ride with no brakes on the motorcycle and a five gallon can of gas between his legs. Upon his return home, he returned home to support his father’s Ferguson farm equipment dealership and went to college for an experimental degree in Retail Business Management.
On August 5, 1950, Grant married Ann (Dickson). On this day, he also received a draft notice from the U.S. Army for the Korean War. Thankfully, his parents held the draft papers until after his honeymoon. Later, Grant joined the U.S. Air Force instead and became a pilot and flight instructor for B-25 bombers in Lubbock, Texas.
Grant and Ann welcomed their first two children, Tracey and Travis, in Texas. Grant was fulfilling his dream of flying until the tragic death of his father in February 1958. Grant was honorably discharged and returned home to run his father’s business. Eventually, he became a Massey Ferguson dealer, further expanding the farming operation. He and Ann lived in Antwerp, NY and were joined by two more sons, Tory and Todd.
Grant was active in the community serving as a Town Supervisor for 18 years. He was also a member of the Rotary, Antwerp Fire Department and the Congregational Church of Antwerp. In 1979, Grant and Ann moved to Easton, MD to work at Tidewater Tractor, a company-owned Massey Ferguson store, in Wye Mills. Grant was active in the Presbyterian Church of Easton as well as the Easton Lions Club. He was a member of the Freemason fraternal organization.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracey Leeson (Ted) of Easton, MD, and sons, Travis Northrop (Tina) of Mechanicville, NY, and Tory Northrop (Sherri) of Mechanicville, NY and Todd Northrop (Carol) of Brier Hill, NY. Grant is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Tara, Tim (Hali), Taylor (Laura), Sam (Michelle), Ben (Cait), Jeff (Rachel), Ethan, Eleni, Kaitlyn (Evan), Halie, Joel (Chelsea), Luke (Gabby), Adam, and Cari (Chris) as well as 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, William, of Salt Lake City, Utah. His ornery cat, Teddy, will be lost without him. Grant and his smile will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
The family wishes to thank those who helped to care for Grant and keep him at home in this past year.
Memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice, the Wounded Warrior Project, the Congregational Church of Antwerp, NY or the Presbyterian Church of Easton.
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
