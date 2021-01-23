Grant B. Northrop, beloved husband, father, grandfather and grandfather, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2021 at the age of 93. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Ann, in 2018. Grant was always an optimist and will be remembered for his glass half-full attitude. He had a story for every occasion from a life lived fully. Grant always had a smile on his face and truly enjoyed conversation with anyone he met. Grant was deeply devoted to his family and friends.
Grant was born in 1928 to Harold and Ruth Northrop of Antwerp, NY. He grew up helping his father on the farm and with his Ford dealership. In 1945, he graduated high school early to enlist in the United States Navy Pilot Program. He served until the end of World War II when he returned home to help run his father’s Ford/Ferguson business. He also earned an experimental degree in Retail Business Management.
On August 5, 1950, Grant married Ann (Dickson). Later, Grant instead joined the U.S. Air Force and became a pilot and flight instructor for B-25 bombers in Lubbock, Texas. Grant and Ann welcomed their first two children, Tracey and Travis, in Texas.
Grant was honorably discharged after the death of his father in 1958 and returned home to Antwerp to run his father’s business. Later, he and Ann were joined by two more sons, Tory and Todd.
Grant was active in the community serving as a Town Supervisor for 18 years. He was also a member of the Rotary, Antwerp Fire Department and the Congregational Church of Antwerp. In 1979, Grant and Ann moved to Easton, MD to work at Tidewater Tractor, a company-owned Massey Ferguson store, in Wye Mills. Grant was active in the Presbyterian Church of Easton as well as the Easton Lions Club. He was a member of the Freemason fraternal organization.
Grant is survived by his daughter, Tracey (Ted) of Easton, MD, Travis (Tina) of Mechanicville, NY, Tory (Sherri) of Mechanicville, NY, and Todd (Carol) of Brier Hill, NY as well as 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, William, of Salt Lake City, UT. His ornery cat, Teddy, will be lost without him.
Grant and his smile will be deeply missed by his family and friends. The family wishes to thank those who helped to care for Grant and keep him at home in this past year. Due to COVID, services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice, the Wounded Warrior Project, the Congregational Church of Antwerp, NY or the Presbyterian Church of Easton.
