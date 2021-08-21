Grant N. Robinson

Grant Noble Robinson, 73, of Tucson, Arizona died July 27, 2020. He was born in Watertown, New York to the late Stanley and Maretta Robinson, and grew up in Theresa, NY with siblings Dennis, Kathy and Maretta.
He shall be greatly missed by his wife of 52 years, Joan Craner Robinson; daughters, Lynn (Paul Hughs) Marks, of Eagle, Idaho, Lori (Jeff) Greenberg, of Manhattan Beach, California and Lisa (Thomas, deceased) Robinson, of Phoenix, Arizona. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Steve Marks, Austin and Alyssa Patterson, Chloe and Catherine Greenberg and Thomas and Tai Van Sant; and great-grandchildren, Brailey, Collin and Braylon.
Grant is preceded in death by his daughter, Leann.
Grant graduated from SUNY at Oswego and earned a Master’s Degree at Michigan State University. He spent 30 years teaching and amusing students in Swartz Creek, Michigan. He loved traveling, writing and making others laugh.
A memorial service will be held on September 19, 2021 at Vista United Methodist Church in Tucson Az. 85739, at 1pm. Arrangements under the care of Vistoso Funeral Home 520-544-2285.
