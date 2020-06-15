Greg Steven Pugh of Salem, Missouri was killed in a car accident in Dent County, Missouri on Saturday night June 6, 2020.
Greg was born May 23, 1977 at Garland Memorial Hospital in Garland, Texas. Greg was the son of Donald Norman (Donnie) and Linda Jane (Kirchoff) Pugh.
Greg attended Handley Elementary in Garland, Texas. He was a student at Handley from kindergarten thru fourth grade. His father was transferred to Lowville, New York with Kraft Foods in 1987. Greg attended Lowville Academy from fifth grade until graduating High School with the class of 1995. Greg graduated from Jefferson Community College with an Associate Degree in Math and Science. He graduated from SUNY College of Environmental Sciences and Forestry of Syracuse University in 2000. He received a Bachelor of Arts and Environmental Forest Biology and Natural Resources Management.
He was a newspaper carrier for the Watertown Daily Times. Greg mowed several yards and shoveled snow from sidewalks and roofs. He enjoyed trapping since the seventh grade to the present. During college in the summer Greg worked for Kraft Foods and the Village of Lowville.
Greg was employed with the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service for nineteen years. He was stationed at the Mark Twain National Forest in Salem, Missouri. He was a Forest Service Representative. He had worked at Mount Pleasant, Michigan and the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.
Greg was born with congenital heart disease. He was not expected to survive. Greg had several defects with his heart. He was a miracle and at nine weeks old, he had his first surgery at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas. During his life he had heart surgeries at Boston
Children’s Hospital, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Greg is survived by his parents Donnie and Linda Jane Pugh of Lowville, NY, sister Lori Janelle (Jeff) Hicks of Fayetteville, AR, brother Kurtis Erin (Kaitlyn) Pugh, nieces: Kayden Hannah and Kensley Grace Pugh of East Syracuse, NY, step nephew Anthony Hicks of Fayetteville, AR, godparents Phillip W. (Carmella) Pugh of San Jose, CA, aunts and uncles: Phillip E. (Kathy) Kirchoff, Kyle E. (Carmen) Kirchoff, Kent A. (Vicki) Kirchoff, Diana L. (Kent R.) Eikenberry, many cousins and Greg’s girlfriend Kristina Prewett and her daughters Saige and Libby of Rolla, Missouri.
Greg was preceded in death by his grandparents Earl Bernard (Ben) and Doris Vivian (Vandermark) Kirchoff, Clarence Everett and Edna Mae (Plummer) Pugh and cousin Bradley Colson.
Reciting of the Rosary will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at 6:00pm at Potts Chapel in Independence, Kansas. Calling hours will follow from 6:30-8:00pm. The funeral Mass will be Tuesday, June 16th at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. He will be buried in the Calvary Cemetery of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church at Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence, Kansas. Arrangements are with Potts Chapel. Memorial may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 110 North Carpenter, Chicago, IL 60607.
