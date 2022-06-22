Skip to main content
Gregory C. Wright

Gregory C. Wright

OGDENSBURG - Gregory C. Wright, 67, died peacefully Sunday, June 20, 2022 at his camp in Red Mills, NY.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

A full obituary will be published on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made to www.LaRuePitcher.com.

