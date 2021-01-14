Gregory David Durant, 52, of 1042 Alexandria St. Carthage, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at his home in Carthage.
Gregory was born on August 30, 1968 in Carthage, the son of Daniel E. and the late Virginia D. (Clemons) Durant. He was a 1988 graduate of Carthage Central High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served for four years. He worked for many years with LSI, a private contractor on Fort Drum until taking a job with the federal government where he worked in the supply warehouse, later retiring due to medical disabilities.
Gregory was a member of the BPOE Lodge -1762 of Carthage.
He is survived by his father, Daniel E. Durant Sr. of Carthage; two sisters: Stephanie (Jeffrey) Keil of Macedonia, OH and Kendra Durant of Wellfort, SC, and one brother: Daniel Durant Jr. of Carthage, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by a sister, Lisa Pyeatt.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. The family will be planning a “Celebration of Life” service when the conditions allow. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
