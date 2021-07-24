Foley, Gregory “Greg”, July 21 2021, of North Tonawanda, NY formerly of Parishville, NY. Son of Sandra (nee Mathewson) Larsen. Brother of Karen (Mark) Muranyi. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorials made be be made to Roswell Park Cancer Inst. or the SPCA. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com.
Gregory “Greg” Foley
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.