A Memorial service honoring Gregory James Buckley, 61, will be celebrated on Friday March 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls with a luncheon to follow at the Brasher – Winthrop Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department, 708 NY-11C, Winthrop, NY 13697 or Fayetteville Fire and Rescue, 425 E Genesee St, Fayetteville, NY 13066
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where words of comfort and condolences can be shared online with Greg’s family at www.hammillfh.com.
