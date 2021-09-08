Canton- Gregory L. Holly, 59, of Canton passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home in the Town of Canton. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at John Holly’s Place, 749 County Route 23, South Edwards starting at Noon. Among his survivors are his wife, Carol; two sons Matt and Steve and three grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley or to Hermon Volunteer Fire Department.
Gregory L. Holly
