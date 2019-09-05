Gregory M. Muench, 68, of Bernhards Bay passed away suddenly on Sunday August 18, 2019 at Upstate Medical Center.
Greg, the fourth eldest son of Leona and Emil Muench, was born in Syracuse, NY on September 5, 1950. He served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1972, spending time in several duty stations across the country and in Germany. His lifelong passion and career was carpentry and general contracting.
Greg was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and working outdoors at home on his many projects. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and family, no matter what the occasion.
Greg was a caring and generous man who never thought twice about helping his family and many friends with whatever they needed at a moment’s notice, no matter the time.
He also enjoyed working within the community in his role as President of the North Shore Junior Baseball League, his position on the Oswego County BOCES (CITI) Board, and working with the Central Square Central School District School Board.
Greg is survived by his wife Ann Marie, sons Martin E., Erik G., and Zachary W. Muench, two daughters and their spouses Shannon M. Emmons (Shawn ) and Danielle M. Hlavacek(Scott), grandchildren Colin and Mikayla Hlavacek, Sisters Sharon Messina, Linda Dacey, and Margaret Evanoff and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Calling hours were held on Thursday August 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at the Traub Funeral Home 684 North Main Street Central Square, NY 13036, with service to follow. A reception will be held at the Central Square American Legion Post.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CITI BOCES in support of SkillsUSA at CITIBOCES.org or CITI BOCES 179 County Route 64 Mexico, NY 13114 315-963-4251. Please visit www.traubfh.com for Online Guest Book.
