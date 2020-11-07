H. George VanAlstyne, 86, of Morris Tract Road, Chaumont, passed away peacefully at his home on November 6, 2020.
He was born on April 23, 1934 in Watertown, NY, son of Harold J. and Emma D. (Thompson) VanAlstyne. He spent most of his childhood in the Chaumont area and graduated from Lyme Central School in 1952. He worked for Merchant Lumber for 4 years and Thousand Islands State Park for 4 years. George was a milk tester for 10 years before becoming a dairy farmer in 1970 and retiring in 2006.
He married Joan M. Switzer on October 2, 1954 at the DePauville Stone Church, she passed away November 23, 2014.
He is survived by his children: Ella M. Adams, Watertown, NY, Christine M. Monnat, Scottsville, NY, Lee (Sheri) VanAlstyne, Dexter, NY and Della S. Haas, Chaumont, NY and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Besides his parents and wife, a brother Robert P. VanAlstyne passed away before him.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Depauville Cemetery.
Masks are required and please practice social distancing due to Covid-19.
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.