H.J. (Jan) Bower, age 78, of Dillon, Colorado passed away on June 12, 2020. He had been a 52 year-resident of Dillon, CO. He was the owner of the original Town of Dillon plow truck, a red 1958 GMC that still clears the driveway. Jan was born in the Village of Potsdam, New York to Homer A. Bower and Jeanie A. Bower on November 29, 1941. The family moved to Massena where Jan attended the Massena Central School.
Jan was married to Joyce A. Bower for 52 years. He received his B.S in Biology from Baylor University where he met the one for him. Jan served in the Peace Corps in Africa. He retired from the Town of Breckenridge Water Department and was a member of the Blue Valley Sportsman Club and the National Rifle Association.
Jan enjoyed golfing with his grandson, fishing and hunting with friends and family, riding his horse
Misty, and reading.
Jan was most proud of his family and the faith we all share in Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. Jan is survived by his wife, Joyce Bower. His children Rochelle (and Chris) Scott of Imperial, MO, Erich (Sally) Bower of Silver City, New Mexico. His grandchildren , Ella and Luke Bower, and Clay and Cole Scott. His siblings, Linda Stevens, Ken Bower, Marilyn Pegues, and Stan Bower.
The family will not be having a public memorial service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may made to the Blue Valley Sportsman Club, PO Box 2732 Silverthorne, CO 80498.
