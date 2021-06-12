West Leyden- Hannah (Lauber) Ernst, 92, of Main St., widow of Wallace “Wally”
Ernst, passed away at Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Boonville, on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Hannah was born on April 25, 1929, in the Town of Lee, a daughter of Fred and Margaret Bahler Lauber. She grew up in Stokes (Town of Lee), and graduated from Rome Free Academy, with the Class of 1947; during that summer, Hannah was employed at the Trade Winds Hotel in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. During the summer of 1948, she was employed at Martha’s Vineyard.
On May 5, 1951 Hannah was united in marriage with Wallace C. Ernst, at Trinity Church of Rome. Thereafter the couple settled at their present home in West Leyden. For many years until retirement, Mrs. Ernst was employed as a waitress at The Beeches Restaurant, Rome. Mr. Ernst, a U.S. Army Veteran of the Pacific Theater in WW II and a long time letter carrier out of the U.S. Post Office in Rome, passed away on June 16, 2007.
In addition, after employment as a waitress, Hannah was employed as a clerk at the Big M. Market in Boonville and for 28 years she served as Town Clerk for the Town of Lewis. Mrs. Ernst was a long time active member of The West Leyden Reformed Church, and former member of the West Leyden Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She greatly enjoyed traveling with her loved ones, touring the North Western United States and also Canada. A highlight of her traveling experiences were enjoying two trips to Switzerland where her family explored their Swiss origins.
Hannah was a talented cook and baker and was also noted for being a talented seamstress.
A highlight of Hannah’s life was her family, extended family and her treasured role as a wife to Wally and a mother and grandmother. She is survived by two sons and a daughter in law; Randall C. Ernst, North Carolina, Travis C. (Jaime) Ernst, Lee Center; two daughters and sons in law, Cindy L. (Lance) Youngs, West Leyden, Holly (Rod) Mathis, Oneida; seven grandchildren, Adam and Jackie Youngs, Trevor Youngs, Cody and Thea Ernst, Trinity and Ty Conner, Kallie Mathis, Cheyenne and Abby Swisher and Naline Ernst and great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Arlene Ernst with whom Hannah had many wonderful adventures together. Hannah also had a special place in her heart for Marilyn Rollo, who called her, “Momma Hannah.”
Her family acknowledges their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, for the tender loving care which they afforded Hannah.
Her Funeral Service will be Thursday, at 11:00 A.M. at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143Schuyler St., Boonville, with interment to follow in West Leyden Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 3-7 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to West Leyden Fire Department P.O. box 205, West Leyden, NY 13489 or to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome,com
