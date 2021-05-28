Happy Heavenly 16 th Birthday to Riley Basford

Riley’s family wishes to express deep and sincere thanks for the continuous outpouring of love and support. Our broken hearts still beat at this time of tremendous grief and loss and we will always continue to miss our beloved Riley. Thank you for the messages, cards, flowers, meals, donations, gifts, condolences, prayers and support. Your kindness and compassion have helped us more than we can properly express. We are RIZERS!
