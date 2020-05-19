Harley S. Booth III, 71, of Pierpont Manor, NY; died on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born in Watertown, NY; son of Harley S. Booth, Jr. and Elsa Bern Booth. Harley graduated from Watertown High School in 1966, Syracuse University in January of 1971 with a BA in Liberal Arts and Jefferson Community College in 1979 with an AS in Accounting. He was married to Alice C. Peterson on November 29, 1974 in Watertown, NY. Harley worked in home improvements, public accounting, social services, farm accounting and tax preparation before retiring in 2008. He became an Enrolled Agent, licensed to practice before the IRS in 1998. He was a lifetime resident of Jefferson County, living in Pierpont Manor since 1984. He was a lifetime member of the Stone Presbyterian Church in Watertown and served as a deacon, elder and treasurer. Harley is survived by, his wife, Alice; daughter Alesa (Robert Rich) of Evans Mills; sister, Linda (Allan Ferguson) of Homer; along with brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Mexico, NY. Please share memories and condolences at www.harterfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.