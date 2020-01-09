Calling hours for Harlow G. Perry, Sr., age 90, of Heuvelton, NY and formerly of Texas, will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 1:00PM to 3:00PM and 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Calling hours will also take place at R.W. Owens Funeral Home in Wolfe City, TX on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 1:00PM to 3:00PM and 5:00PM to 7:00PM. Burial will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Wolfe City, TX, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00AM with military honors. Mr. Perry passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. Harlow is survived by his children, Timothy Perry and his wife, Debra, of Heuvelton, NY and Harlow Perry, Jr. of Ogdensburg, NY; one sister, Ileen Arquitt of Winthrop, NY; one brother, Allen Perry and his wife, Deborah, of Euless, TX; seven grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Harlow is predeceased by a daughter, Darla Jane Perry, in infancy; a daughter, Deborah J. Schofell; seven sisters, Wanda Seguin, Florence Perry, Eunice Fielding, Beulah Fields, Frances Ashley, Betty Lou Perry and Lucy Salton; two brothers, Leslie Perry, Lloyd J. Holmes. Harlow was born on October 3, 1929, in Louisville, NY, the son of George H. and Doris Holmes Perry. He attended Massena Central School. Harlow enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1954. Harlow married Doris Wright on June 26, 1956 in Bonham, TX. She predeceased him on June 13, 1990. Harlow formerly managed the service department for EdgeTown Restaurant and the Texaco Service Station, formerly on Canton Street and one in Texas, prior to moving to New York. He later worked construction for himself and for Northland Associates of Syracuse, NY for thirty-five years, retiring at the age of 81. Harlow enjoyed woodworking and puttering around in the shop. He was an all-around workaholic. Donations may be made in Harlow’s memory to Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department, 95 State Street, Heuvelton, New York 13654 and St. Lawrence Valley Chapter of Hospice, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Harlow G. Perry, Sr.
